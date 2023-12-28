Man wanted in connection with armed robbery, burglary

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Malden are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a criminal investigation.

According to a post on the Malden Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, investigators are looking for Orlandis Farr.

Malden DPS said Farr is wanted in connection with an armed robbery and burglary investigation.

Details about the investigation have not been released.

The public is urged not to approach Farr.

Anyone with information on Farr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Malden DPS at 573-276-2211.

