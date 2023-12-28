Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a renewed effort to get rid of tax on food in the Show-Me State.

Earlier this month, State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder pre-filed a bill that would exempt state taxes from food bought at a retailer.

As of December 27, Missouri shoppers pay a one percent state sales tax on those items.

Money raised from the tax goes towards the state’s School District Trust Fund. Missouri is just one of a handful of states that still taxes items bought at the grocery store.

We caught up with some local shoppers to get their thoughts on eliminating the tax.

”It’s good for the food but the money’s got to come from somewhere. So I just don’t see where overall its going to save us anything,” Ron Cook said.

“I think that I could probably lay off a few candy bars,” Walter Wichard said. “If that one percent made that big difference to do me. I could make it up somewhere else.”

The legislation is similar to bills introduced in Jefferson City over the last two years. If Thompson Rehder’s bill were to be signed by the governor, it would go into effect on August 28 of next year.

Missouri’s next legislative session starts next week.

