Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nursing homes in Missouri could shut down under proposed federal staffing mandate

Truman Lake Manor
Truman Lake Manor(Six, Chris | KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A proposed federal rule would put staffing requirements on Medicaid and Medicare-eligible nursing homes, holding them accountable if they don’t have enough staff in a facility.

This proposed rule under the Biden-Harris Administration would require Medicaid and Medicare-eligible nursing homes to make sure each resident gets at least half an hour with a registered nurse each day and around two and a half hours each day with a nurse aide. It would also require a registered nurse on site 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Tim Corbin is the nursing home administrator at Truman Lake Manor in Lowry City. He said rural nursing homes would get hit the hardest if this proposal goes through.

“I run a home in the small town of Lowry City where the population is under 700 people. We already struggle now for nurses. We have to limit the amount of residents that can come and live in our facility because we have to have the staff to take care of them. This proposal will continue to make that problem worse,” Corbin said.

Nikki Strong is the executive director of the Missouri Health Care Association. Strong said these requirements aren’t obtainable for many facilities.

“When we look at the statistics approximately four out of 496 certified facilities in the state of Missouri would actually meet this current mandate,” Strong said. “That’s impossible to be able to provide care. We would see I think a lot of nursing home closures.”

Strong also said most nursing homes in our state are also chronically under-funded.

Brian Miller is the CEO at Maranatha Village in Springfield. Miller said although his facility isn’t understaffed, he’s worried about the facilities in rural areas that are already short on staff as it is.

“The census certainly is declining in our rural communities. All these buildings aren’t full. They’re probably sitting at half, 75 percent full at the most. The numbers just aren’t adding up. Some of these smaller buildings are going to suffer,” Miller said.

Both Strong and Miller sent comment letters to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expressing their concerns with the proposal. Strong said CMS has probably received thousands of letters voicing concern by now.

You can read all about the proposal and what it entails on The White House website. Nikki Strong said usually, with proposals like this, CMS goes through all the comment letters before anything can be finalized, so it could be months before we find out if this mandate goes through.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation

Latest News

Missouri sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
Missouri food sales tax exemption supported by lawmakers
Orlandis Farr is wanted by police Malden in connection with an armed robbery and burglary...
Man wanted in connection with armed robbery, burglary
KY3's Frances Watson reports.
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning