Woman dies in crash in Howell County, Mo.

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Thayer died after a crash in Howell County.

Kathrine Welch, 32, died in the crash on Wednesday evening. Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 63 north of Brandsville. Investigators say she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, then hit a semi head-on.

Welch died at the scene.

