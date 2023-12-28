Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson County highway has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Highway reopens following two-vehicle crash
People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
The city of Pocahontas announced its mayor passed away
City announces mayor’s passing
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Westside girls beat Tuckerman
2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Marmaduke girls beat Rector
2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Buffalo Island Central boys beat Rector
2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Pcahontas girls beat Rivercrest