3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Brookland.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street.

Dispatch said it was unsure how many vehicles were involved, but did say three people were taken to the hospital.

As of 7:55 p.m., dispatch said the crash was cleared and the road was reopened.

