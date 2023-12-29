3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Brookland.

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street.

Dispatch said it was unsure how many vehicles were involved, but did say three people were taken to the hospital.

As of 7:55 p.m., dispatch said the crash was cleared and the road was reopened.

