City attorney releases statement in terminated officer case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rachel Anderson was let go by Jonesboro Police on Nov. 14 after speaking against a bond proposal on Nov. 7, and a month later, the city is taking steps to put the case away.

Anderson’s termination letter from Chief Rick Elliot said she was terminated because of two reasons, actions at the meeting that violated city policy and misuse of her department vehicle.

On December 8, Anderson and her attorney requested to motion for a preliminary injunction.

On December 22 the city of Jonesboro released a statement explaining why they believe the request should be denied.

In the statement, the city references Rule 65 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure which governs the issuance of preliminary injunctions. It requires that a court consider two issues: (1) whether irreparable harm will result in the absence of an injunction, and (2) whether the moving party has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits.

According to their argument, she cannot prove she is likely to succeed on the merits of her claim or that she was unconstitutionally denied the right to a name-clearing hearing.

The statement says Under federal law, an at-will public employee has no right to a hearing in connection with the employee’s discharge but there is one exception. That is when a public employer “creates and disseminates a false and defamatory impression about the at-will employee.”

To do that, Anderson would need to do three things, the first one being to prove that she was stigmatized by those statements, or in simple terms, show that it hurt her standing in the community or affected her chances of getting another job.

The statement references a story K8 News did where Anderson said she had support from the community and had received “several job offers.”

The second thing she could prove is that the statements of her termination were made public by administrators.

The attorney states contents of the letter were made public only after The Jonesboro Sun obtained the letter through a FOIA request and published an article on November 17, 2023, so that does not mean Chief Elliot made the letter public.

The third thing she could prove is that she denied the stigmatizing statements which the attorney said: “Nothing in those statements is false and the plaintiff (Anderson) has not denied those statements.”

Anderson’s attorney released a follow-up statement reading “The bottom line is, why is the mayor so afraid to give her a hearing? Additionally, their response is false. They say she didn’t ask for a hearing and she did. And we can prove it.”

