City Council member concerned about 2024 budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As we inch closer to the new year one councilman in Jonesboro has worries about the proposed 2024 budget.

Councilman LJ Bryant said he is worried about the new positions proposed. In particular, the one to add a social media position to JET buses.

Bryant said he thinks other departments would need an investment more than communications.

“As we think about investing in positions, there are a lot of places that we need people the things that I mentioned like the people that are out in the field serving the citizens,” Bryant said.

The future of the budget is still in the air as we approach the new year and Byrant said he just feels like communications is already fully staffed and does not need any help.

