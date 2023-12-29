Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

City Council member concerned about 2024 budget

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As we inch closer to the new year one councilman in Jonesboro has worries about the proposed 2024 budget.

Councilman LJ Bryant said he is worried about the new positions proposed. In particular, the one to add a social media position to JET buses.

Bryant said he thinks other departments would need an investment more than communications.

“As we think about investing in positions, there are a lot of places that we need people the things that I mentioned like the people that are out in the field serving the citizens,” Bryant said.

The future of the budget is still in the air as we approach the new year and Byrant said he just feels like communications is already fully staffed and does not need any help.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Latest News

Harps Food Stores, Inc. will be opening a new store in Brookland in January.
Harps to open new store in Brookland
Woman dies in crash in Howell County, Mo.
Mayor Keith Sutton, 60, of Pocahontas passes away on Dec. 24
City offices closed to mourn loss of mayor
Truman Lake Manor
Nursing homes in Missouri could shut down under proposed federal staffing mandate