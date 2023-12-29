Football Friday Night
Dec. 29 What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Snow showers are still expected this morning, with little to no accumulation expected.

As a precaution, you may go a little slower on bridges and overpasses until temperatures warm a little in the mid-morning.

Everything should move out by the afternoon, and temperatures will warm into the low 40s.

The weekend looks dry with highs near 50, and colder air arrives next week for the first week of 2024.

Other than the snow showers this morning, precipitation chances look low next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

We look back at the year in Arkansas politics and what we may see next year.

The city of Jonesboro is responding to a lawsuit filed by a former Jonesboro Police Department employee after her termination.

Jonesboro is one step closer to finalizing its budget for the new year.

A funeral is set this morning for Pocahontas Mayor Keith Sutton.

Residents in Region 8 are questioning the safety of their water at home.

Brookland residents will have a new grocery store starting in 2024.

We have some end-of-year tips to help you with your taxes.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

