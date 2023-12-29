Football Friday Night
Experts break down likelihood of disaster-type earthquake in the Mid-South

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Covington to Blytheville, Arkansas, folks from across the Mid-South told us they felt the 3.8-magnitude earthquake Wednesday, which made us wonder... when could the next big one hit?

Earthquakes in the Mid-South are actually nothing new, usually magnitudes of 1 or 2, which is usually something people cannot feel.

The Mid-South sits on the New Madrid fault, and the last time we had a major earthquake was 1811.

Mitch Withers with the University of Memphis Earthquake Monitoring System says this area will get a 3 or better earthquake usually a couple of times a year.

Wednesday’s earthquake happened just before noon, about 30 miles southwest of Blytheville, Arkansas.

ARDOT deployed inspectors to the epicenter of the earthquake to check for infrastructure damage.

An earthquake shook a portion of the Mid-South on Wednesday morning. The 3.8-magnitude...
An earthquake shook a portion of the Mid-South on Wednesday morning. The 3.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:46 a.m. near Etowah, Arkansas.(Action News 5)

So far so good, but Withers says those types of earthquakes don’t typically cause any damage. For that to happen, an earthquake usually has to be at least a 5-magnitude or bigger.

So I asked the question all Mid-Southerners want to know: When could that happen?

“Well it’s not as bad as California, of course, but we do have a risk in this area from the New Madrid Seismic Zone,” said Withers. “There’s about a 7-10% chance of a disaster-type earthquake in the next 50 years. Another way of looking at that there is a 90% chance or better chance that it won’t happen. But there is 28-40% chance of a magnitude 6 somewhere in the New Seismic Zone in the next 50 years.”

Withers says they simply don’t have enough data to provide a specific timetable of when an earthquake could happen.

Thomas Pratt, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, says he feels certain that we will have a repeat of 1811, it’s just unclear when.

He says scientists have made advances in other areas, like an earthquake’s aftereffects.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to look at what will happen and what are the effects when there is a large earthquake, such as liquefication, where the ground can liquify and turn into quicksand,” Pratt said. “We’ve gotten a lot of studies on building damage and stuff like that.”

Pratt says they also study how earthquakes could affect infrastructure.

