A Family for Me: Kyler

From Region 8 News at Six
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each month, we highlight a child needing a forever home in Region 8. For our final “A Family for Me” of 2023, we introduce you to 11-year-old Kyler.

“He is full of spirit. He’s a little shy at first, but then he’ll warm up to you,” Adoption Specialist Hailey Mooneyhan said. “He has a mind of his own; he’s going to do what he wants.”

A bit shy at first, Kyler quickly warmed up just in time for an afternoon full of adventures at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro. He jumped on trampolines, played dodgeball, and even got some brand-new games for his Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Swept Away in Jonesboro.

Kyler needs your help finding his forever family. Mooneyhan said he doesn’t need any special accommodations, just a family who loves him.

“Kyler would do good in a two-parent or single-parent home, but it needs to be structured,” Mooneyhan said. “Of course, he wants a loving family. Someone who will be patient.”

There is no doubt his forever family is out there somewhere, just waiting to bring home this ball of chaotic energy so they can make their family whole.

For more information on how to help Kyler, visit his Project Zero page here.

