Fire crews isolate early morning attic fire

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department responded to an attic fire at a home early Friday morning.

According to a social media post from the fire department, crews found light smoke coming from the attic of a home on 20th Street around 3 a.m.

They mentioned firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the attic by cutting an opening inside the kitchen area and removing smoldering insulation and charred wood.

Batesville Fire Department said the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical junction box inside the attic; the fire department was able to save items owned by the residents.

Crews left the home at 4:16 a.m.

