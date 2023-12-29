Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Manila residents question their safety following dirty water

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Some residents said they have experienced dirty water for six months.

People are frustrated, disgusted, and looking for answers when it comes to the safety of their water.

Some are complaining about brown, foggy, unclear water coming from faucets in the home. The local water provider Buffalo Island Regional Water has over 1,100 customers ranging from Craighead, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. The company claims the water is safe for all residents.

Manilla resident William Davis said it’s been 181 days since he’s had clear water.

“I know when I was filling up my pool on June 30, and it’s not gotten any better,” Davis said.

Another resident expressed her frustrations on Facebook. Alyssa Burks of Manilla said she has spent hundreds of dollars on bottled water for cooking, drinking, and bathing purposes.

“I’m telling you I don’t even feed my dog this water,” she said. “That’s how disgusting it is.”

Burks said she can’t even bathe her kids in her own home.

“I haven’t been able to do laundry, it has ruined my toilets, it stained my bathtub,” Burks said. “It cannot be safe to drink.”

Office Manager with Buffalo Island Regional Water Heather Blocker said the last time the state tested the water was Friday, Dec. 15. Blocker said every customer was sent a letter on Thursday, Dec. 28.

“It has been tested by the Arkansas Department of Health that it’s safe to drink, cook with, and bathe,” Blocker said. “There ain’t gonna be no change; I mean letters are going out today to explain all that.”

However, Burks disagrees. She said her water conditions have been “awful.”

“I don’t care how many times they tell us it is,” she said. “It can’t be.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Latest News

Anderson was terminated back in November and the city of Jonesboro recently released a...
City attorney releases statement in terminated officer case
The city council is still working to get everything squared away with the 2024 budget.
City Council member concerned about 2024 budget
Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled
Board of Corrections lawsuit hearing rescheduled
Harps Food Stores, Inc. will be opening a new store in Brookland in January.
Harps to open new store in Brookland