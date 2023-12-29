Medic One Ambulance to begin EMT program in Arkansas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medic One Ambulance announced Thursday its plans to start its own EMT program in Arkansas.
According to a recent social media post, the first class is scheduled to begin on Jan. 15 and will be for all students at no cost.
Classes will be held two nights a week, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jonesboro.
To apply, you can visit Medic One’s website.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.