Medic One Ambulance to begin EMT program in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medic One Ambulance announced Thursday its plans to start its own EMT program in Arkansas.

According to a recent social media post, the first class is scheduled to begin on Jan. 15 and will be for all students at no cost.

Classes will be held two nights a week, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jonesboro.

To apply, you can visit Medic One’s website.

