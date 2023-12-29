Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Medic One Ambulance to begin EMT program in Arkansas

Medic One Ambulance announced Thursday its plans to start its own EMT program in Arkansas.
Medic One Ambulance announced Thursday its plans to start its own EMT program in Arkansas.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Medic One Ambulance announced Thursday its plans to start its own EMT program in Arkansas.

According to a recent social media post, the first class is scheduled to begin on Jan. 15 and will be for all students at no cost.

Classes will be held two nights a week, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Jonesboro.

To apply, you can visit Medic One’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation
Three Arkansas cities are among the most dangerous in the country, one study shows.
Three Arkansas cities among most dangerous in the US

Latest News

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is seeing vehicle break-ins and they need the...
Police dept. searching for vehicle break-in suspects
Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler
Anderson was terminated back in November and the city of Jonesboro recently released a...
City attorney releases statement in terminated officer case
The water provider claims the water is safe.
Buffalo Island residents question their safety following dirty water
The city council is still working to get everything squared away with the 2024 budget.
City Council member concerned about 2024 budget