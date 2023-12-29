Missouri State Parks invites you to get outside on the first day of the new year

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks encourage everyone to get outdoors and go on a first-day hike to ring in the new year.

Anyone can participate in guided hikes on Jan. 1. but you do have to register beforehand. These guided hikes are organized annually nationwide to encourage individuals and families to start the year on the right foot by connecting with nature and exercising.

Several Missouri state parks and historic sites are again participating in this national initiative. According to Missouri State Parks, more than 1,000 hikes are available in state parks around the country this year.

Patricia Chambers is a Senior Naturalist Resource Interpreter at Bennett Springs State Park. Chambers said even if you cannot walk on the trails due to a disability, there are still ways you can join in on the fun.

“There are areas where they can still enjoy the outdoors. State parks, as well as the Department of Conservation, have mobility devices that people can reserve to go into the outdoors. You would just need to contact their central office in order to do that,” Chambers said. “I have seen on the Savannah trail a group of people take someone on a wheelchair and where they couldn’t push their device, they picked him up and moved him. It was an awesome team effort I’ve never seen before.”

She said it will likely be pretty chilly on Monday in most parts of Missouri, so whatever park you decide to hike on, ensure you’re prepared and appropriately dressed.

“You always want to be aware of your weather when you go out. If it’s raining, you would want to take something that would keep you dry. You also want to take snacks and water, and a lot of people will take a first aid kit just in case you stumble or fall. I always take a staff or an actual walking stick. It helps keep me stable when going up hills or down hills, so that’s a good idea,” Chambers said.

You can find all the parks and historic sites participating, as well as times and locations, on the Missouri State Parks’ website. You can register for the hikes there as well.

