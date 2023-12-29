Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Missouri State Parks invites you to get outside on the first day of the new year

The exterior of Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Mo.
The exterior of Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Mo.(KY3)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Parks encourage everyone to get outdoors and go on a first-day hike to ring in the new year.

Anyone can participate in guided hikes on Jan. 1. but you do have to register beforehand. These guided hikes are organized annually nationwide to encourage individuals and families to start the year on the right foot by connecting with nature and exercising.

Several Missouri state parks and historic sites are again participating in this national initiative. According to Missouri State Parks, more than 1,000 hikes are available in state parks around the country this year.

Patricia Chambers is a Senior Naturalist Resource Interpreter at Bennett Springs State Park. Chambers said even if you cannot walk on the trails due to a disability, there are still ways you can join in on the fun.

“There are areas where they can still enjoy the outdoors. State parks, as well as the Department of Conservation, have mobility devices that people can reserve to go into the outdoors. You would just need to contact their central office in order to do that,” Chambers said. “I have seen on the Savannah trail a group of people take someone on a wheelchair and where they couldn’t push their device, they picked him up and moved him. It was an awesome team effort I’ve never seen before.”

She said it will likely be pretty chilly on Monday in most parts of Missouri, so whatever park you decide to hike on, ensure you’re prepared and appropriately dressed.

“You always want to be aware of your weather when you go out. If it’s raining, you would want to take something that would keep you dry. You also want to take snacks and water, and a lot of people will take a first aid kit just in case you stumble or fall. I always take a staff or an actual walking stick. It helps keep me stable when going up hills or down hills, so that’s a good idea,” Chambers said.

You can find all the parks and historic sites participating, as well as times and locations, on the Missouri State Parks’ website. You can register for the hikes there as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at...
3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection
A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault sentenced
Officer Greg Lawson has been wearing a uniform for 40 years—so it’s a little tough to pull one...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner devotes his life to protecting others
Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler

Latest News

Minor quake detected near Ravenden, Ark.
Minor quake detected 2.7 miles deep near Ravenden, Arkansas
Here's some New Year's resolutions for pets from the NEAHS.org
Midday Interview: 'Furry Friday' with the NEA Humane Society
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1
Students at a suburban St. Louis school district can continue to take elective Black history...
Missouri school board to reinstate Black history classes with new curriculum