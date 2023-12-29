Football Friday Night
MPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Waffle House locations

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating two armed robberies at Waffle House locations in the early hours of Friday morning.

The first happened at the Waffle House at 8135 Varnavas Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Police say the three armed men in masks entered the store through the back and demanded money.

After handing them the money from her pocket, the suspects pointed guns at the cook, who opened the register while the men stole $400 from inside.

Another employee was in the back room when one suspect entered and demanded she hand over her money.

One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with gray sweatpants, another was wearing a black and gray hoodie with black sweatpants, and the third was wearing a red hoodie with black jeans. They were last seen heading in an unknown direction.

The second robbery happened at the Waffle House at 1550 Sycamore View Road just after 4:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect went to the server and asked for change for a $2 bill. The suspect then demanded she hand over the register, and the suspect ran off with the cash drawer.

The suspect was last seen running toward Shelby Oaks Drive.

