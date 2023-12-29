New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and Illinois.

One of the most notable changes in Missouri is implementing a state-wide minimum wage increase. Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour. This will be the first time in five years that a minimum wage hike will be based on inflation instead of a voter-approved amount.

The Missouri Department of Labor reports starting in 2024, the minimum wage rate will be based on an increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index’s cost of living. According to a report by the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Missouri is the sixth lowest cost of living-state. The state’s grocery and housing costs are below the national average, but utilities are slightly higher than average.

Heartland resident David Matthews said even with the manageable living conditions in Missouri, $12.30 an hour isn’t enough.

“I don’t think that livable wages,” said Matthews. “Add that up to the number of hours to the year that isn’t a very big salary at all. I’m just hoping that they got up to at least $15, maybe $18 an hour.”

Missouri's minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024.

Also, in Missouri, a series of criminal justice reforms will be enacted. The state has approved measures to reduce non-violent offender’s sentences and enhance rehabilitation programs within correctional facilities. Advocates believe these changes will help reduce prison overcrowding while fostering greater opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, across the border in Illinois, sweeping healthcare reforms are set to ensure residents know more about how much medicines cost and why.

This could keep healthcare prices from increasing and clarify how drug companies decide prices. Some think this will help IL residents understand more about healthcare costs and how drugs are priced.

Also, Illinois is ending the ban on certain books with the ban on book bans. This means students would have larger access to different books and ideas in their schools. Those who support this change say it’s a win for letting students read different things and learn from diverse viewpoints.

The new year is bringing another increase in the state’s minimum wage. Workers will earn $14 per hour starting January 1. In 2025, it will climb to $15 per hour.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act is set to go into effect, as well. The new law bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, including the popular AR-15, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. Those who own such guns and accessories have until Jan. 1 to register them with Illinois State Police.

According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul the following are other laws set to go into effect on Jan. 1:

House Bill 1541 protects vulnerable residents from gas or electric utility service disconnections for nonpayment of bills when temperatures are 90 F or above, or when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch, heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

House Bill 2222 increases oversight of health care mergers and acquisitions that include health care facilities and large provider organizations, which can lead to higher prices for health care services while quality of care worsens or remains stagnant.

House Bill 3301 closes a loophole that allows non-custodial parents to avoid making child support payments by adding independent contractors to the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s New Hire Directory for the purposes of child support enforcement.

House Bill 1540 adds e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-hookahs and vape pens to the state’s smoking ban, making it adds e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-hookahs and vape pens to the state’s smoking ban, making it illegal to vape or use electronic cigarettes within 15 feet of indoor public settings.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.