Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

New laws going into effect in Missouri, Illinois on Jan. 1

As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and...
As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the calendar flips to 2024, a wave of new laws are set to take effect in Missouri and Illinois.

One of the most notable changes in Missouri is implementing a state-wide minimum wage increase. Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour. This will be the first time in five years that a minimum wage hike will be based on inflation instead of a voter-approved amount.

The Missouri Department of Labor reports starting in 2024, the minimum wage rate will be based on an increase or decrease in the Consumer Price Index’s cost of living. According to a report by the Missouri Economic Research Information Center, Missouri is the sixth lowest cost of living-state. The state’s grocery and housing costs are below the national average, but utilities are slightly higher than average.

Heartland resident David Matthews said even with the manageable living conditions in Missouri, $12.30 an hour isn’t enough.

“I don’t think that livable wages,” said Matthews. “Add that up to the number of hours to the year that isn’t a very big salary at all. I’m just hoping that they got up to at least $15, maybe $18 an hour.”

Missouri's minimum wage will climb to $12.30 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024.

Also, in Missouri, a series of criminal justice reforms will be enacted. The state has approved measures to reduce non-violent offender’s sentences and enhance rehabilitation programs within correctional facilities. Advocates believe these changes will help reduce prison overcrowding while fostering greater opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, across the border in Illinois, sweeping healthcare reforms are set to ensure residents know more about how much medicines cost and why.

This could keep healthcare prices from increasing and clarify how drug companies decide prices. Some think this will help IL residents understand more about healthcare costs and how drugs are priced.

Also, Illinois is ending the ban on certain books with the ban on book bans. This means students would have larger access to different books and ideas in their schools. Those who support this change say it’s a win for letting students read different things and learn from diverse viewpoints.

The new year is bringing another increase in the state’s minimum wage. Workers will earn $14 per hour starting January 1. In 2025, it will climb to $15 per hour.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act is set to go into effect, as well. The new law bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, including the popular AR-15, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. Those who own such guns and accessories have until Jan. 1 to register them with Illinois State Police.

According to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul the following are other laws set to go into effect on Jan. 1:

  • House Bill 1541 protects vulnerable residents from gas or electric utility service disconnections for nonpayment of bills when temperatures are 90 F or above, or when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch, heat advisory or excessive heat warning.
  • House Bill 2222 increases oversight of health care mergers and acquisitions that include health care facilities and large provider organizations, which can lead to higher prices for health care services while quality of care worsens or remains stagnant.
  • House Bill 3301 closes a loophole that allows non-custodial parents to avoid making child support payments by adding independent contractors to the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s New Hire Directory for the purposes of child support enforcement.
  • House Bill 1540 adds e-cigarettes, e-cigars, e-pipes, e-hookahs and vape pens to the state’s smoking ban, making it illegal to vape or use electronic cigarettes within 15 feet of indoor public settings.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at...
3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection
A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault sentenced
Officer Greg Lawson has been wearing a uniform for 40 years—so it’s a little tough to pull one...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner devotes his life to protecting others
Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler

Latest News

Minor quake detected near Ravenden, Ark.
Minor quake detected 2.7 miles deep near Ravenden, Arkansas
Here's some New Year's resolutions for pets from the NEAHS.org
Midday Interview: 'Furry Friday' with the NEA Humane Society
Students at a suburban St. Louis school district can continue to take elective Black history...
Missouri school board to reinstate Black history classes with new curriculum
The scene at Waffle House on Sycamore View
MPD investigating armed robberies at 2 Waffle House locations