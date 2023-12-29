Police dept. searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Football Friday Night
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is seeing vehicle break-ins and they need the community's help.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - One sheriff’s office is seeing vehicle break-ins across town and needs the community’s help.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office posted videos on Facebook of several people going from vehicles trying to break in.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects hit Randall Road and around other subdivisions outside of Blytheville.

They added the vehicles hit were unlocked at the time.

The sheriff’s office urges people to lock their doors and not leave any valuables inside their vehicles.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-2242 or 870-762-2243.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

