Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Police: Man suspected of killing woman with sledgehammer on college campus

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.
The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California.(KABC)
By KABC via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) - Deputies in California say they’ve made an arrest after a woman in her 60s was attacked and killed with a sledgehammer on a college campus.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the woman was collecting recyclables when she was attacked.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but she died the next day. Her identity has not been released.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (KABC)

The suspect was identified as Jeffrey Davis, a homeless man.

Investigators say he was caught on campus security footage and it’s not the first time he’s run into trouble with officers.

A possible motive is unknown. It’s unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People across Region 8 reported the ground shaking on Wednesday morning.
Earthquake rattles region Wednesday morning
Traffic is moving again following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash
The Blytheville Police Department said that an intersection in the area of Yanks and MLK...
Intersection reopens following gas leak
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
Batesville Police Department is investigating a death that happened on the city’s westside.
‘Suspicious’ death under investigation

Latest News

The assault happened on Christmas Eve at El Camino College in Torrance, California. (KABC)
Student surprised by sledgehammer attack
Maine’s top election official removed Trump from the 2024 ballot. (CNN)
Trump removed from Maine's 2024 ballot
2023 NEA Tournament Quarterfinals: Greene County Tech girls beat Walnut Ridge
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police in Maine cancel Amber Alert after locating abducted mother, child