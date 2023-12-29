Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

SCSO launches new connected camera system

By Joel Griffin Moore and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies say they have a solution to curb crime that plagues the larger Memphis area, and it involves help from you.

A new camera system with the sheriff’s office launched this month.

It is a new way to track criminals and is being implemented at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The camera system mirrors the program rolled out by the Memphis Police Department in 2022.

The operation involves access to your doorbell cameras and other surveillance devices around your homes and businesses.

“A lot of my career here with the sheriff’s office has been spent in investigations. One way or another, that video has always been a key piece to solving crime,” Lt. Jason Valentine shared in anticipation for the new system.

About 100 households have already submitted their information to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say instead of 24/7 access, they’ll look at the video when needed.

To give the sheriff’s office access to your devices, visit connect2ShelbyCounty.org, click ‘register camera,’ and follow the steps provided.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at...
3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault sentenced
Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler
Officer Greg Lawson has been wearing a uniform for 40 years—so it’s a little tough to pull one...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner devotes his life to protecting others

Latest News

Jailer accused of debit card fraud, theft
Jailer accused of debit card fraud, theft
Neighborhood Clean-Up 2023 Year in Review
Jonesboro neighborhood clean-up 2023 year in review
A young Dardanelle couple recently adopted three young teens.
Young parents adopt teens through foster care
Medic One will be offering a 14-week course, 2 nights a week from 5-9, that can be in person...
Medic One Ambulance to begin EMT program in Arkansas
Minor quake detected near Ravenden, Ark.
Minor quake detected 2.7 miles deep near Ravenden, Arkansas