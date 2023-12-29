Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite icy conditions in the area.(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Residents in a North Dakota neighborhood received their long-awaited Christmas gifts this week thanks to a delivery driver’s extra effort.

Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside the United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their packages.

UPS driver Alisha Bandle Thomas stopped at the church to hand out the packages amid icy conditions in the area.

Thomas said it has been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads have been covered in ice.

The delivery driver had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered Thursday.

She said she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made the stop at the church for them to pick up their parcels.

Thomas said she was glad to put a smile on her customers’ faces, especially during the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at...
3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault sentenced
Kyler had a great day at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.
A Family for Me: Kyler
Officer Greg Lawson has been wearing a uniform for 40 years—so it’s a little tough to pull one...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner devotes his life to protecting others

Latest News

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker