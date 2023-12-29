Young parents adopt teens through foster care

DARDANELLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A young Dardanelle couple recently adopted three teens.

According to our content partner, KARK, the two teachers opened their home at just 22 years old.

Drew and Tasia Taylor, now 26 and 23, fostered a 12, 14, and 16-year-old in the Spring of 2022.

“I’d lived with them long enough to know that I could be loved, and I could trust them, and that I could feel safe again,” 14-year-old Rory explained.

“And same with me too,” 12-year-old Isaiah added.

Isaiah is Rory’s biological brother, and Tamiray is Tasia’s biological cousin. Although the kids are in their early teens and have parents in their early-to-mid-twenties, it has worked out for them over the past year and a half.

