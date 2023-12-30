Football Friday Night
2024: New Year’s resolutions

As the new year approaches, many are making their New Year's resolutions.

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the new year approaches, many are making their New Year’s resolutions.

While some regard physical and mental health improvement as resolutions, others are seeking new adventures and traveling.

According to Forbes, the following most common New Year’s resolutions are listed below:

  • Improved fitness (48%)
  • Improved finances (38%)
  • Improved mental health (36%)
  • Lose weight (34%)
  • Improved diet (32%)

While all of these may seem common, one college student in Region 8 has different plans.

“So for this new year, I guess what I’m going to try and do is keep good grades at school, I mean, and save money,” said Dalton Nations, a college student and Jonesboro resident.

With many people giving up on their resolutions just months after the new year, if you want to reach your goals, keep them realistic, and reasonable, and work hard towards them.

