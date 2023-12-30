American Red Cross seeks donations midst blood shortage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Across the country, many are struggling due to a blood shortage. But you can help simply by giving blood in your community.

To combat the shortage, the American Red Cross is setting up blood drives to help save those in need.

A donation doesn’t necessarily help someone local, but anyone across the country who needs it.

“Red Cross is unique in that it can move blood supply to where it’s needed most,” said Executive Director of the Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas Micheal Sullivan, “So when we have a blood shortage, that doesn’t mean we aren’t able to cover the needs of our local hospitals, but that just means we need to pull together as a community to give our blood to help others, not just here in our community, but across the nation as well.”

Sullivan said that while any type of blood is very needed, there is one they especially need the most.

“We are especially in need of type O blood and so we encourage those donors to sign up immediately and find a donor near them. Of course, we’ll take any blood donations as we continue to work to fight the shortage.”

The American Red Cross amounts to 40% of the nation’s blood supply. And Sullivan said that’s why it’s very important for the community to step up.

“So it’s so important that in times of shortage, we step up as a community to make sure that supply is there if someone needs it.”

If you are interested in giving blood you can find a local drive by visiting their website or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

