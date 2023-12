Arkansas State tips off Sun Belt play on Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball close 2023 by opening Sun Belt play.

The guys are in Atlanta to face Georgia State, while the ladies will host Coastal Carolina at First National Bank Arena. Both games tipoff Saturday at 1:00pm.

You can check out upcoming schedules for both Red Wolves squads below.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (4-8, 0-0 SBC) - Upcoming Schedule

Saturday 1:00pm: at Georgia State (ESPN+)

January 4th 7:00pm: vs. Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

January 6th 2:00pm: vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)

January 11th 7:30pm: vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

January 13th 2:30pm: vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 17th 7:00pm: at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

January 20th 4:15pm: at Texas State (ESPN+)

January 25th 7:30pm: at Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 27th 2:30pm: at ULM

January 31st 7:30pm: vs. Southern Miss (ESPN+)

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball (6-4, 0-0 SBC) - Upcoming Schedule

Saturday 1:00pm: vs. Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

January 4th 6:00pm: at James Madison (ESPN+)

January 6th 12:00pm: at Marshall (ESPN+)

January 11th 5:00pm: vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

January 13th 12:00pm: vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 17th 7:00pm: at South Alabama (ESPN+)

January 20th 2:00pm: at Texas State (ESPN+)

January 25th 5:00pm: at ULM (ESPN+)

January 27th 2:00pm: at Troy (ESPN+)

January 31st 5:00pm: vs. South Alabama (ESPN+)

