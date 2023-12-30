Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Harding HC Simmons wins D2Football.com National Coach of the Year

Harding head coach led the Bisons to a perfect 15-0 record, bringing home the National...
Harding head coach led the Bisons to a perfect 15-0 record, bringing home the National Championship(KAIT-TV)
By Harding Athletics
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - National champion Harding added more awards to its ledger Thursday as D2Football.com released its postseason honors, tabbed the Elite 100. Head coach Paul Simmons received the website’s National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Bisons to a 15-0 record and the school’s first national championship.

Senior defensive end Nathaniel Wallace, the Great American Conference and Super Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year, added another First Team honor. He finished the season with 10.5 tackles for loss, including 9.0 sacks.

The website listed three Harding players as squad members—junior running back Blake Delacruz, senior offensive lineman Hunter Willis, and sophomore all-purpose Braden Jay.

Delacruz rushed for a school-record 1,508 yards, Willis helped Harding become the first team in college football history with more than 6,000 rushing yards, and Jay rushed for 1,075 yards, had a team-high 168 receiving yards and added 240 return yards for 1,483 all-purpose yards.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 Dispatch, the crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. at...
3 injured in crash at Highway 49 intersection
Gypsy Blanchard, the Springfield woman who conspired to kill her mother who forced her to...
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
A judge found probable cause to charge 18-year-old Laticia Rivas of El Dorado after Arkansas...
Woman accused of filing false claim of sexual assault sentenced
Jailer accused of debit card fraud, theft
Jailer accused of debit card fraud, theft
Anderson was terminated back in November and the city of Jonesboro recently released a...
More judges recuse themselves from lawsuit by fired Jonesboro Police employee

Latest News

Harding HC Paul Simmons wins D2Football.com National Coach of the Year
Arkansas State basketball tips off Sun Belt play Saturday
Arkansas State tips off Sun Belt play on Saturday
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, middle, and teammates celebrate his touchdown against...
Schrader runs for 128 yards and a TD as No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State in Cotton Bowl