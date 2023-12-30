Jailer accused of debit card fraud, theft

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A jailer at the Clay County Detention Center has been arrested after deputies said he stole an inmate’s debit card.

According to Clay County Sheriff Ronnie Cole, 19-year-old Jason Jeffries of Piggott was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 29 on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card and theft of property.

Cole said deputies began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 23 after an inmate’s debit card went missing.

“On Dec. 28 it was found that a jailer had not followed policy and procedure when dealing with an inmate or his personal property,” Cole said.

Deputies later determined that Jeffries had used the debit card to take money out of the inmate’s bank account.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office told K8 News that Jeffries had received a bond of $10,000 cash only. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

