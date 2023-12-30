JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams competed in Holiday Tournament Championships across the state.

K8 Sports HS Scoreboard (12/29/23)

NEA TOURNAMENT

Izard County 60, Marked Tree 50 (Division 2 Girls Semifinal)

Marked Tree 54, Riverside 52 (Division 2 Boys Semifinal)

Westside 70, Batesville 66 (Division 1 Girls Semifinal)

Rivercrest 54, Tuckerman 51 (Division 1 Boys Semifinal)

Riverside 70, Marmaduke 47 (Division 2 Girls Semifinal)

Buffalo Island Central 72, Bay 64 (Division 2 Boys Semifinal)

Greene County Tech 58, Pocahontas 32 (Division 1 Girls Semifinal)

Brookland 63, Valley View 53 (Division 1 Boys Semifinal)

Bad Boy Mowers Ronnie Brogdon Invitational

Jonesboro 47, Springdale 44 (Outlaw Division Championship)

Osceola 87, Cedar Ridge 82 (Maverick Division Championship, OT)

Cabot 62, Thayer (MO) 47 (Outlaw Division 3rd Place Game)

Izard County 59, Melbourne 51 (Maverick Division 3rd Place Game)

Big River Steel Lion Holiday Classic

Caruthersville (MO) 75, Manila 59 (Boys)

Manila 66, Trumann 31 (Girls)

East Poinsett County 77, Salem 58 (Boys)

Forrest City 65, East Poinsett County 37 (Girls)

Ultimate Auto Group Tournament

Farmington 75, Mountain Home 65 (Boys Championship)

Farmington 56, Mountain Home 49 (Girls Championship)

