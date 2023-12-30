Jonesboro neighborhood clean-up 2023 year in review

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is reflecting back on 2023′s neighborhood cleanup.

In a recent post, the city announced the Neighborhood Clean-Up service had grown with monthly scheduled clean-ups, resulting in a total of 95.63 tons of trash and 443 tires collected, to be properly disposed of, all thanks to the Code Enforcement and Sanitation departments.

This means the city has much less street and ditch waste.

Keeping these areas clean will allow for faster draining of stormwater that could lead to flooding.

The next Neighborhood Clean-Up is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Magnolia Baptist Church. Just bring your disposable items to the location for free disposal.

For more information, you can visit Keep Keep Jonesboro Beautiful.

