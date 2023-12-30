Reflecting on Cody Schrader’s college football career

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Cody Schrader didn’t become one of the nation’s best running backs overnight.

It’s been a roller coaster of a journey for the St. Louis kid, but the beautiful part about his story is it’s still being written.

Schrader’s college football journey ends today on one of the biggest stages in college football; the Cotton Bowl.

“If I had to dream about how my football career would be, it would not be the 9th team in the country playing in the Cotton Bowl against Ohio State,” Schrader said.

Cody Schrader’s journey to the top is unpaved, rocky, and less traveled.

A college career that started at Division II Truman State, before walking on at Mizzou.

“I think it’s a beautiful journey, I get a lot of emotions just thinking about it,” he said. “Thinking about how long it took me to get to where I am.”

Being at Mizzou wasn’t always realistic, and almost didn’t happen.

“What a lot of people I don’t think really knew is that when COVID first hit and I was still at Truman (State), I was almost thinking about giving up football. I was playing DII football and at the time I was I was like ‘I don’t have any money; I was Door Dashing 12 hours a day.” It was like ‘Do I just graduate and go get a real job? Do I just quit football?’ To kind of see when I was in that mindset to now playing in the Cotton Bowl.”

A lot has changed since then. Schrader walked on at Mizzou, and has stapled himself as one of the Tigers’ all-time greats.

At season’s end, he led the SEC in rushing, won the Burlesworth Trophy, and was a consensus All-American.

“He deserves it. He’s put in the work for this,” said Brady Cook, Mizzou’s quarterback.

“I think when you truly just put your head down and commit to something and fall in love with the process, the journey is so beautiful,” said Schrader.

I asked Cody ‘What do you want your legacy to be here?’

“That’s a good question,” he said. “That I gave everything that I’ve had to this university the past two years that I’ve been here. I know what this moment is, this team knows what this moment is, the weight of this game. And what this would do for our legacy.”

But before the ink dries on Schrader’s time as a Tiger, there’s one more thing to do; win the Cotton Bowl.

“I’m just so excited one last time to go out there with him and do this thing. We’re both locked in. We’re excited, we’re treating this like a true business trip because we know it’s our last time,” said Cook.

“I don’t want it to end but I know there’s bigger and better things on my journey and my story is just going to continue writing itself and I’m excited,” Schrader said.

