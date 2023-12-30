Theater to reopen in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular theater in Randolph County will soon reopen its doors.

Local businessman JR Rogers tells K8 News that he purchased the former Imperial Dinner Theater on Highway 304 in Pocahontas near Black River Technical College.

The theater was used as an event center for performances and dinners in previous years.

He plans to use the studio in the same capacity it used to serve.

Rogers, a native of Pocahontas, said the inspiration to purchase the theater was to give back to his community.

The theater will have to undergo repairs before opening, but Rogers said he plans to bring in performers from Branson, MO, and Nashville, TN.

In 2017, the theater underwent major repairs after water damaged the inside of the building.

While Rogers didn’t give a planned opening date, he said doors should be open “very soon.”

