2 flown to hospital following stabbing

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.

Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said around 8 a.m. Dec. 31, his office responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute involving a stabbing on County Road 707.

When deputies arrived, they found one person in critical condition suffering from a stab wound.

The other person, who had also been stabbed, had already left the scene, Snyder said.

Paragould police officers, acting on a description of the vehicle, were able to stop the other person around 8:15 a.m. near the Tractor Supply Company, 3400 West Kingshighway.

“That subject was also in critical condition,”Snyder said in a statement. “Landing zones were established at both Tractor Supply and Greene County Tech, and both parties were flown out for medical treatment.”

Snyder did not say who stabbed whom, adding that the case was “still in its infancy” and no further information would be provided at this time.

