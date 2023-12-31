Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

2024 Kell Classic Central

By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means a high school basketball tradition continues in Jackson County.

The 37th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 3rd in Swifton. The boys bracket features 9 teams, while 11 teams are in the girls bracket. All games are played at Swifton Gymnasium.

You can see complete brackets here.

Wednesday, January 3rd

4:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Marmaduke (Girls Quarterfinal)

5:20pm: Melbourne vs. Calico Rock (Boys 1st Round)

6:40pm: Rector vs. Gosnell (Girls 1st Round)

8:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Bay (Girls 1st Round)

Saturday, January 6th

2:00pm: Manila vs. Rector/Gosnell winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

3:20pm: Rector vs. Izard County (Boys Quarterfinal)

4:40pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman/Bay winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman (Boys Quarterfinal)

7:20pm: Pocahontas vs. Calico Rock (Girls 1st Round)

Monday, January 8th

5:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Melbourne/Calico Rock winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

6:20pm: Izard County vs. Pocahontas/Calico Rock winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

7:40pm: Bay vs. Gosnell (Boys Quarterfinal)

Wednesday, January 10th

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal #1

5:20pm: Boys Semifinal #1

6:40pm: Girls Semifinal #2

8:00pm: Boys Semifinal #2

Saturday, January 13th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Local businessman JR Rogers tells K8 News that he purchased the former Imperial Dinner Theater...
Theater to reopen in Randolph County
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Champions crowned at 2023 NEA Tournament

Latest News

2023 NEA Tournament: Brookland beats Rivercrest in Division 1 Boys Championship
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Champions crowned at 2023 NEA Tournament
2023 NEA Tournament: Greene County Tech beats Westside in Division 1 Girls Championship
2023 NEA Tournament: Buffalo Island Central beats Marked Tree in Division 2 Boys Championship