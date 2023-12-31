2024 Kell Classic Central
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means a high school basketball tradition continues in Jackson County.
The 37th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 3rd in Swifton. The boys bracket features 9 teams, while 11 teams are in the girls bracket. All games are played at Swifton Gymnasium.
You can see complete brackets here.
Wednesday, January 3rd
4:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Marmaduke (Girls Quarterfinal)
5:20pm: Melbourne vs. Calico Rock (Boys 1st Round)
6:40pm: Rector vs. Gosnell (Girls 1st Round)
8:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Bay (Girls 1st Round)
Saturday, January 6th
2:00pm: Manila vs. Rector/Gosnell winner (Girls Quarterfinal)
3:20pm: Rector vs. Izard County (Boys Quarterfinal)
4:40pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman/Bay winner (Girls Quarterfinal)
6:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman (Boys Quarterfinal)
7:20pm: Pocahontas vs. Calico Rock (Girls 1st Round)
Monday, January 8th
5:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Melbourne/Calico Rock winner (Boys Quarterfinal)
6:20pm: Izard County vs. Pocahontas/Calico Rock winner (Girls Quarterfinal)
7:40pm: Bay vs. Gosnell (Boys Quarterfinal)
Wednesday, January 10th
4:00pm: Girls Semifinal #1
5:20pm: Boys Semifinal #1
6:40pm: Girls Semifinal #2
8:00pm: Boys Semifinal #2
Saturday, January 13th
6:00pm: Girls Championship
7:30pm: Boys Championship
