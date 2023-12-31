2024 Kell Classic Central

SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means a high school basketball tradition continues in Jackson County.

The 37th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 3rd in Swifton. The boys bracket features 9 teams, while 11 teams are in the girls bracket. All games are played at Swifton Gymnasium.

You can see complete brackets here.

Wednesday, January 3rd

4:00pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Marmaduke (Girls Quarterfinal)

5:20pm: Melbourne vs. Calico Rock (Boys 1st Round)

6:40pm: Rector vs. Gosnell (Girls 1st Round)

8:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Bay (Girls 1st Round)

Saturday, January 6th

2:00pm: Manila vs. Rector/Gosnell winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

3:20pm: Rector vs. Izard County (Boys Quarterfinal)

4:40pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman/Bay winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Tuckerman (Boys Quarterfinal)

7:20pm: Pocahontas vs. Calico Rock (Girls 1st Round)

Monday, January 8th

5:00pm: Rivercrest vs. Melbourne/Calico Rock winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

6:20pm: Izard County vs. Pocahontas/Calico Rock winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

7:40pm: Bay vs. Gosnell (Boys Quarterfinal)

Wednesday, January 10th

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal #1

5:20pm: Boys Semifinal #1

6:40pm: Girls Semifinal #2

8:00pm: Boys Semifinal #2

Saturday, January 13th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

