‘Find your why’: Navigating a healthy start to 2024

QMG Dietician Brittany Winship said goal setters need to do it for themselves rather than because someone else wants them to accomplish something.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - Cutting back on social media, spending more time with family and even learning a new skill are all common New Year’s resolutions. Although, getting in better physical shape and eating healthier generally top the list.

Quincy Medical Group Dietician Brittany Winship helps her clients with just that, and she said it all starts with “finding your why.”

“If a goal isn’t from them [the patient], like if you don’t want to lose weight yourself, if it’s your husband telling you or your provider telling you, you’re not going to win,” Winship said.

Winship helps clients with everything from cholesterol control, food allergies and diabetes management, but the most common she said is weight loss and weight management. After getting to the root cause for an appointment [the “why”], she does a diet analysis and then moves on to goal setting.

Goal setting, she said, is something not be taken lightly as it’s easy to make unrealistic goals. Ultimately, Winship aims to change the behavior of her clients.

“It’s realizing those benefits whether it’s, ‘I want to get up and move and play with my children or my grandchildren, I want my health to be better, I want to be able to move around,’ whatever it might be,” Winship said.

When analyzing a client’s diet, she strongly suggests eliminating liquid calories like soda and alcohol. Ultimately added sugar, not to be confused with natural sugar, should have a cap of 6 teaspoons per day for women and 9 teaspoons per day for men.

Foods like apples, grapes and other fruits, Winship said, are perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, as the sugar in fruit is natural.

Winship helps her clients so they hopefully don’t have to come back once their program is complete. Planning meals ahead of time is one thing she said often gets overlooked.

“Once you’re hungry you’re so much more likely to either go through the drive-thru or grab a quick convenient frozen pizza,” Winship said.

A healthy lifestyle also comes with routine exercise.

Kroc Center personal trainer Shannon O’Neil emphasized taking on a new challenge with a partner, or someone who can help hold you accountable to your New Year’s resolution.

A majority of O’Neil’s clientele are wanting to learn how to stay active to keep up with their children or grandchildren.

Like Winship, O’Neil talks about goals in the early stages of first getting a new client.

“Some people will set goals like, ‘I’m going to get in the gym seven days a week,’ but that’s not really realistic for most working people,” O’Neil said.

Instead, O’Neil recommends starting with two or three days in the gym and creating the potential to work up to more. In a time pinch, she recommends a shorter workout but with higher intensity.

Winship recommends MyPlate guidelines when preparing meals.

