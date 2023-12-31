FIRST LOOK: Silver Dollar City shares a glimpse of new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction on the final day of original ride

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday was a big day at Silver Dollar City as it was the official final day to ride the original ‘Fire in the Hole’ and a glimpse of what’s to come.

Max Kluth and his fiancée traveled all the way from Wisconsin. He says “I’ve been coming every year since I was a baby. We had family down here and after they passed, we continued the family tradition.”

Not only is this ride a family tradition for Kluth but it’s also dear to his heart for one specific reason. “I’ve been a firefighter paramedic for 14 years and maybe this was the reason I love it so much,” said Kluth.

The original ‘Fire in the Hole’ ride has been in operation since 1972 and featured fire-brigade-themed trains that twist, turn, and drop into a burning town where riders are the volunteer firefighters, saving the citizens and battling the flames before getting soaked themselves.

Autoplay

KY3 and other media outlets got a first look at the new ‘Fire in the Hole’ attraction Saturday evening. The new ride is set to open in the spring of 2024. It cost $30 million and is the largest investment for any attraction in the park.

“When you come and experience this ride, you’re going to see a lot of similar aspects to the old original ride. We’ll have the twelve original scenes that you’ve seen, those three dropdowns, a final splash down at the very end and some new additions,” said Sawyer Nichols with Silver Dollar City.

It will sit behind the current Fireman’s Landing attraction. The park will call the area the ‘Fire District’ once the ride opens.

Kluth says he’s excited to see the new attraction and hopes to continue the tradition.

“I already have my season passes for next year,” he said.

Rocky Mountain Coasters teamed with Silver Dollar City for the ride. The group also constructed ‘Outlaw Run.’

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.