‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center

Therapy donkey visits a senior living center in Minnesota. (Credit: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) - A new year can mean new friends and folks at a senior living facility in Minnesota made a new pal on Thursday.

At New Perspective Senior Living in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a belated Christmas present came to visit.

“Today we’re expecting a fun, surprise animal,” Diana Yeager with the senior living center said.

The packed crowd welcomed not a therapy dog, but a therapy donkey.

“Tiptoe is 2 years old so he’s a little toddler. We still call him a baby,” the donkey’s handler Tabeah Brockman said.

Tiptoe, also known as Tippy, had a rough start in life and welcomes all the love he gets.

“His mom decided she doesn’t want to be a mom and she stomped him so he was in the ICU for a while. He’s just a little miracle donkey so now he’s giving back,” Brockman said.

Brockman says his visits help people struggling with memory loss.

“We got tears. We had people talking that didn’t talk for a long time,” Yeager said.

Tiptoe is also a seeing-eye donkey for a blind 10-year-old horse named Ty Ty. He keeps the horse out of harm’s way.

“You can tell if the weather gets really bad, he will push him into the lean-to which is over there,” Brockman said.

Brockman says the work Tiptoe does is “very special.”

“It’s very special to see the smiles and the old people just being happy,” she said.

