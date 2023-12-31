Man killed in head-on collision

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Dec. 30 on Highway 5, five miles south of Wasola in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Joseph L. Kish, 42, of Lakeview was southbound when his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2008 Lincoln MKZ driven by 44-year-old Justin S. Ivey of Mountain Home.

Coroner Gene Britt pronounced Kish dead at 3:45 a.m. According to the fatal crash report, Kish was not wearing a seat belt.

An ambulance took Ivey to Baxter Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. It was unclear if he was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

