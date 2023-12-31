Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man killed in head-on collision

Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. Dec. 30 on Highway 5, five miles south of Wasola in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Joseph L. Kish, 42, of Lakeview was southbound when his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2008 Lincoln MKZ driven by 44-year-old Justin S. Ivey of Mountain Home.

Coroner Gene Britt pronounced Kish dead at 3:45 a.m. According to the fatal crash report, Kish was not wearing a seat belt.

An ambulance took Ivey to Baxter Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. It was unclear if he was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Local businessman JR Rogers tells K8 News that he purchased the former Imperial Dinner Theater...
Theater to reopen in Randolph County
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Champions crowned at 2023 NEA Tournament
FILE - Fuzzy dice sit behind the rear-view mirror of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Aug. 4, 2014,...
States set to enact new laws on guns, pornography, taxes and even fuzzy dice
Three people are in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-40 on Saturday.
Police Chase Ends in Crash on I-40

Latest News

Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to...
Proposed ballot measures resubmitted to AG’s office
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
Mississippi Valley St. DL Lucas Banks commits to Arkansas State, Butch Jones talks positions of need