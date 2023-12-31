Football Friday Night
Menifield scores career-high 32, Arkansas defeats UNC Wilmington 106-90

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Keyon Menifield Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, four teammates also reached double digits, and Arkansas defeated UNC Wilmington 106-90 on Saturday.

Menifield, a sophomore playing in just his third game since transferring from Washington, made 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and made 13 of 17 free throws. He had five assists and four rebounds.

UNC Wilmington, already with a win over an opponent from the SEC this season — 80-73 at Kentucky — trailed by only six at halftime and kept pace with Arkansas early in the second half. The Seahawks were within four points with 15 1/2 minutes remaining, but Arkansas scored 14 points in the next four minutes to take a 73-58 lead.

The Seahawks scored seven straight points — five on free throws — to get within 90-80 with 1:53 remaining. Menifield then made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Razorbacks back up by 15.

Tramon Mark scored 18 points, Jalen Graham 16, Davonte Davis 14 and Trevon Brazile 12 for Arkansas (9-4). Davis had six assists and six rebounds. Brazile and Mark fouled out.

Reserve forward Trazarien White scored 28 points, Shykeim Phillips 25 and KJ Jenkins 10 for the Seahawks (9-3).

The Seahawks led 26-20 after a 3-pointer by Donovan Newby with 9 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Arkansas then took the lead with a 7-0 run capped off by Brazile’s alley-oop dunk off a pass from Menifield. There were four more lead changes and two ties before Menifield scored the Razorbacks’ final 11 points of the half to lead 48-42 at the break.

Arkansas will open SEC play with a home game against Auburn on Saturday.

The Seahawks open the Coastal Athletic Association season with a game at Drexel on Thursday.

