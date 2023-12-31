Mizzou announces contract extension for Drinkwitz after Cotton Bowl victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri has approved a contract extension for head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz through the 2028 season.

“My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President Choi, and Desireé Reed-Francois for their faith in me as the head coach,” Drinkwitz said. “You can’t do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly and believed in the process of building a championship program. The passion of our fan base, alumni and donors is awesome, and we are proud to represent them. We are extremely grateful for the resources they provide and the continued investment from our administration in Mizzou Football. All of it has allowed us to get to where we are. Why stop now!”

Under Drinkwitz, the 11-2 Tigers went on to beat Ohio State 14-3 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas on Friday. The win also clinched Mizzou’s seventh double digit-win season in program history and the program’s first since 2014.

According to a news release, Drinkwitz was one of five finalists for the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award and finished third in voting for the Associated Press’ national coach of the year award. Drinkwitz was named the SEC Coach of the Year by both the league coaches and the Associated Press and was tabbed the American Football Coaches Association Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is the first MU coach to receive the SEC Coaches’ honor since Gary Pinkel in 2014.

“Mizzou Football and Mizzou Athletics are on the rise, and it is crucial for the university that we sustain our success on a national level and build on the momentum that Coach Drinkwitz, his staff and Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois have captured,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “The incredible 2023 season and the Cotton Bowl victory reflect the excellence that Coach Drinkwitz and our athletics department have created for our university and the state. We will continue to invest in the future of Mizzou Football and Mizzou Athletics. This is an investment for Missouri and Missourians”

