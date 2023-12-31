Police Chase Ends in Crash on I-40
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-40 on Saturday.
According to an Arkansas State Police, West Memphis Police began the pursuit.
The chase ended on the I-40 bridge after the suspects hit a civilian vehicle.
ASP said no one was hurt in the incident.
Two suspects were taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center, and one was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
