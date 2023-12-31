Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Local businessman JR Rogers tells K8 News that he purchased the former Imperial Dinner Theater...
Theater to reopen in Randolph County
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Champions crowned at 2023 NEA Tournament
FILE - Fuzzy dice sit behind the rear-view mirror of a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Aug. 4, 2014,...
States set to enact new laws on guns, pornography, taxes and even fuzzy dice
Three people are in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-40 on Saturday.
Police Chase Ends in Crash on I-40

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
The proposed ballot measures that would change how elections are conducted were resubmitted to...
Proposed ballot measures resubmitted to AG’s office