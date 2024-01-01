Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Doctor warns against overdrinking as holiday season comes to end

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some are still coming off the high of Sunday night’s celebrations of ringing in the new year.

Those who had a few too many found out the short-term effects of alcohol.

“Alcohol slows a lot of your body functions including concentration, inhibition, and folks are a little more likely to have social issues or behavior changes,” NEA Baptist Family Practice APRN Allison Swanson said.

When binge drinking becomes a habit, that’s when it can affect your long-term health.

“Long-term effects of alcohol affect all of the organs, the brain, there are lots of hormone changes, people will have issues with their cardiovascular system and sleep issues,” Swanson explained.

However, that’s not all of the side effects of overdrinking.

“About six people die every day in the United States of alcohol poisoning,” Swanson said.

If you’re still overcoming the side effects of a New Year celebration, Swanson has some advice.

“Hydrate. Eat a little bit of salty food in the morning—maybe some eggs and toast. Take a little Tylenol. Maybe a little Advil as long as you eat when you take it,” Swanson said.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting
New programming comes to K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year's Day 2024 with THE365 network.
New network debuts on K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year’s Day »

Latest News

Tips for successful Dry January
Tips for successful Dry January
Tips for successful Dry January
FILE - Having a four-legged friend could slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults...
Adding a pet could offset cognitive decline for some
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland