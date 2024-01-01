Doctor warns against overdrinking as holiday season comes to end

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some are still coming off the high of Sunday night’s celebrations of ringing in the new year.

Those who had a few too many found out the short-term effects of alcohol.

“Alcohol slows a lot of your body functions including concentration, inhibition, and folks are a little more likely to have social issues or behavior changes,” NEA Baptist Family Practice APRN Allison Swanson said.

When binge drinking becomes a habit, that’s when it can affect your long-term health.

“Long-term effects of alcohol affect all of the organs, the brain, there are lots of hormone changes, people will have issues with their cardiovascular system and sleep issues,” Swanson explained.

However, that’s not all of the side effects of overdrinking.

“About six people die every day in the United States of alcohol poisoning,” Swanson said.

If you’re still overcoming the side effects of a New Year celebration, Swanson has some advice.

“Hydrate. Eat a little bit of salty food in the morning—maybe some eggs and toast. Take a little Tylenol. Maybe a little Advil as long as you eat when you take it,” Swanson said.

