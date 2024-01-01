Football Friday Night
Former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson commits to UCF

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announced his new college destination on New Year’s Day. The fifth-year senior is heading to UCF.

In his career that spans 44 games and 38 starts, Jefferson passed for 7,911 yards and 67 touchdowns to 18 picks, adding 1,876 yards and 21 scores on the ground. He was named to several watchlists ahead of the 2022 season, including the Manning, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards. He helped lead Arkansas to victories in the Outback Bowl and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Jefferson was named the MVP for both bowls, combining for 33-48 passing, 385 passing yards, 240 rushing yards and 3 total TDs.

The news comes as Jefferson said he was undecided after reports came out in November saying he would enter the transfer portal. Two weeks later, Arkansas landed Boise State QB Taylen Green out of the portal. The Razorback QB room as of this publication features upcoming senior Jacolby Criswell, redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton, incoming freshman four-star KJ Jackson, and former Jonesboro Hurricane Rykar Acebo (walk-on).

