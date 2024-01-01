Humane society sees influx of animals returned after the holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holiday season has come and gone, humane societies across the country are seeing an influx of animals that were given away during Christmas time return to the shelter.

Whether it is a surprise gifting a niece, nephew, grandparent, or parent with a cat or dog, humane societies say that isn’t the best route to choose.

Lisa Trevathan with the NEA Humane Society said when gifting those animals, the new pet sometimes isn’t a good fit or won’t work out.

The humane society said it’s run into this issue in the past.

“We saw really quickly that we were getting a lot of them back in January. It was a significant amount,” Trevathan said.

As a result, the organization no longer allows animals to be adopted if it’s being given as a surprise gift.

“We will not do that. We would do a gift certificate where the parents or grandparents could come out after Christmas and pick out one if that’s what they wanted,” Trevathan said.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.