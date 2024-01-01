Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Humane society sees influx of animals returned after the holidays

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the holiday season has come and gone, humane societies across the country are seeing an influx of animals that were given away during Christmas time return to the shelter.

Whether it is a surprise gifting a niece, nephew, grandparent, or parent with a cat or dog, humane societies say that isn’t the best route to choose.

Lisa Trevathan with the NEA Humane Society said when gifting those animals, the new pet sometimes isn’t a good fit or won’t work out.

The humane society said it’s run into this issue in the past.

“We saw really quickly that we were getting a lot of them back in January. It was a significant amount,” Trevathan said.

As a result, the organization no longer allows animals to be adopted if it’s being given as a surprise gift.

“We will not do that. We would do a gift certificate where the parents or grandparents could come out after Christmas and pick out one if that’s what they wanted,” Trevathan said.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting
New programming comes to K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year's Day 2024 with THE365 network.
New network debuts on K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year’s Day »

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Assortments of alcohol
Doctor warns against overdrinking as holiday season comes to end
The Missouri Department of Social Services submitted notice of participation in the USDA's...
Missouri opts-in to federal Summer EBT program before deadline
Across the country, many are struggling due to a blood shortage. But you can help simply by...
American Red Cross seeks donations amid blood shortage