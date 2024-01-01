Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - More than $44,000 worth of Legos meant for sick kids were stolen from a Florida warehouse.

V for Victory donates toys to children battling cancer.

Founder Paul Scott says all of the organization’s Legos were taken, and now they have to replace them.

“It’s a great program for the kids because it takes something that is all negative for most children, which is going getting chemo or getting a spinal or getting anything like that. It takes something it’s 100% negative, and it makes it a positive,” he said.

Scott says the organization started after his son was diagnosed with cancer.

“Because we as a family had the means that every time, you know, he had some sort of surgery or something like that, that we would go to Target afterwards and buy him a Lego set. It really changed the mindset of a lot of children and helped families because something that was so negative, you know, we’re able to slightly turn it into a positive,” he said.

Scott says the $44,000 worth of Legos would have gone to more than 400 children.

“Our average Lego set is around $100. So I believe that would be about 440 children who are going to go to 440 appointments that won’t get Legos,” he said.

There are no details on who may have stolen the Legos.

If you would like to help the organization, you can go to vforvictory.org.

Copyright 2024 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting
New programming comes to K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year's Day 2024 with THE365 network.
New network debuts on K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year’s Day »

Latest News

More than $44,000 worth of Legos were stolen from a Florida warehouse.
More than $44,000 worth of Legos stolen from sick kids
Across the country, many are struggling due to a blood shortage. But you can help simply by...
American Red Cross seeks donations amid blood shortage
Three people are in custody after a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-40 on Saturday.
Police chase ends in crash on I-40
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston