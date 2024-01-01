New network debuts on K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year’s Day »

Football Friday Night
New programming comes to K8 ch. 25.2 on New Year's Day 2024 with THE365 network.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on K8 ch. 25.2 starting on New Year’s Day.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free, over-the-air on K8 25.2.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on K8 25.2 on Jan. 1, but it will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

