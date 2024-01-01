Football Friday Night
Quion Williams drops double-double as Oklahoma State wins 4th straight game

Jonesboro native Quion Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds Sunday as Oklahoma State beat South Carolina State 86-70.
Jonesboro native Quion Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds Sunday as Oklahoma State beat South Carolina State 86-70.(Source: Oklahoma State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 17 points as all five starters scored in double figures and Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina State 86-70 on Sunday.

Thompson sank 5 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cowboys (8-5), adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Quion Williams contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Javon Small scored 12 with six rebounds and five assists. Freshmen Brandon Garrison and Eric Dailey Jr. scored 11 apiece with Garrison grabbing 10 rebounds for his first double-double.

Williams had 10 points and five boards by halftime to help Oklahoma State take a 38-34 lead.

Drayton Jones and Jordan Simpson opened the second half with layups and the Bulldogs (4-12) pulled even. Thompson answered with a 3-pointer to ignite a 17-3 run and the Cowboys stayed comfortably in front from there on the way to their fourth straight victory.

Simpson led South Carolina State with 16 points. Jones, a freshman, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.

Oklahoma State will host Chicago State on Wednesday. The Cowboys entertain No. 17 Baylor in a Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday. South Carolina State returns home to play Norfolk State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

