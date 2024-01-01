Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAIA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

Details on the injuries of Jason Carter oh Haiku were not released.

Maui Fire Department officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman confirmed about 5:30 p.m. that Carter had died.

Officials said water conditions at the time were “mixed” because of high surf conditions.

The County of Maui posted on its official Instagram that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park were closed due to the shark incident.

First responders were patrolling the area on shore and on jet skis, according to Maui Fire Department. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site.

The incident is seventh shark encounter in Hawaii waters this year and the first resulting in fatal injuries, according to the agency’s shark incident database.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
Many of the laws passed during the 2023 Regular Session in Arkansas will take effect on Jan....
New laws going into effect in Arkansas on Jan. 1
Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
Local businessman JR Rogers tells K8 News that he purchased the former Imperial Dinner Theater...
Theater to reopen in Randolph County
2023 marks the 76th edition of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Champions crowned at 2023 NEA Tournament

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024
A family seeks a donor for their 14-year-old son who has only one kidney, which is only...
14-year-old looking for kidney donor
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked
Reckitt/Mead Johnson has voluntarily recalled several units of specialty Infant formula due to...
Some Nutramigen infant formula recalled due to possible bacteria contamination