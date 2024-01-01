Tips for successful Dry January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry January has become an annual challenge where people spend the month not drinking alcohol.

It’s a great way to kick off New Year’s resolutions or detox after the busy holiday season, and benefits can last well into the year.

Chris Williams the Vice President of Operations for Kefi in Knoxville says whether it’s a cocktail or mocktail their bartenders want to make sure you don’t miss out on the creativity.

“If you are still enjoying your friends and the company and celebrating that gave us an avenue to come up with more creative adventurous mocktails because it was something that the public was embracing, and now I mean every once in a while we have people that come in and they want the flight experience that all there friends are getting so the bartenders will come up with a flight of mocktails for people to enjoy themselves,” said Williams.

If you are participating in dry January, here is a list of places in Memphis that serve mocktails year-round.

Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen

Bardog Tavern, Bareware Memphis

Bar Hustle / ARRIVE Hotel

Bari Ristorante, Bishop

Cameo Bar

Catherine & Mary’s

Crosstown Art Bar

The Cove, Dory Memphis

El Mero Taco

Good Fortune Co.

Gray Canary

Hog & Hominy

Knifebird Wine Bar

Longshot

The Liquor Store

Pantá

Slider Inn

SOB Memphis

Tonica

