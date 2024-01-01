Watch GMR8 now

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Happy New Year! It will be a chilly start to kickoff 2024, highs today will be in the low 40s across much of Region 8. Overnight lows throughout the week will fall down into the 20s and 30s. We are watching 2 storm systems over the next week. Wednesday’s storm system looks to be staying south of Region 8. The forecast starts to get interesting as we go into the weekend, this system could bring us a decent amount of rainfall and some snow mixing in at times, especially in the higher elevations.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A homicide suspect from Maine is involved in a shootout with Arkansas Deputies.

Strategies to keep your New Year’s resolutions.

Greene County stabbing sends two people to a hospital.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

